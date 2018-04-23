Mr Gayan Benedict has been appointed to the position of Chief Information Officer of the Reserve Bank of Australia. Mr Benedict was selected for the role from a strong field of applicants, both internal and external to the Bank. The appointment is effective from 14 May.

Mr Benedict has been the Bank's Deputy Head, Technology Services since 2013. Prior to this he was Westpac Group's Head of Technology Strategy and Enterprise Architecture and he has previously held strategic executive IT positions at both Travelex Commercial Payments and Oracle Corporation. Mr Benedict holds Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) and Bachelor of Law (Hons) degrees from the University of Queensland and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. His career in the financial services industry in Australia and Asia spans more than 20 years.

The role of CIO within the Reserve Bank will provide strategic leadership in developing the core IT functions that support the Reserve Bank's policy, operational and corporate objectives. It will also direct the continued development of a large and professional staff and provide advice on meeting the Bank's technology needs.