The Reserve Bank of Australia has extended its bilateral local currency swap agreement with the People's Bank of China (PBC) for a further three years. The agreement, which can be activated by either party, allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to A$40 billion or CNY 200 billion. An initial swap agreement between the two central banks had been signed in 2012, with a subsequent agreement executed in 2015 for a further period of three years.

The main purposes of the agreement are to support trade and investment between Australia and China, particularly in local-currency terms, and to strengthen bilateral financial cooperation.