The Governor, Philip Lowe, is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Woods to the position of Assistant Governor (Corporate Services) at the Reserve Bank of Australia. The Bank considered a competitive field of internal and external candidates for the role, which became vacant following the retirement of Frank Campbell in November.

Ms Woods currently heads business technology services and transformation at StatePlus. Prior to this she spent over 20 years working in Australia and overseas as a consultant in the financial services sector, as a partner with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and held senior management roles at Ernst & Young and Capgemini.

Ms Woods has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business from Curtin University of Technology. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.

Ms Woods will take up her position in March 2018. In her role she will oversee the Bank's Information Technology and Facilities Management departments.