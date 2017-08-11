Next Generation of Banknotes: Issuance Date for the New $10 Banknote

The Governor, Philip Lowe, announced today in his opening statement to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics that the new $10 banknote will be released into general circulation from 20 September 2017. This follows the release of the new $5 banknote last year.

As part of his announcement, the Governor said:

‘The new notes contain the same world-leading security features as the new $5 note, including a clear top-to-bottom window, and a tactile feature so that it can be recognised by vision-impaired members of the community.’

The new $10 banknote continues to feature two of Australia's most prominent writers, Dame Mary Gilmore and AB ‘Banjo’ Paterson.

In preparing the new banknotes for release, the Reserve Bank has been working with cash handlers, businesses and machine manufacturers to ensure that the new banknotes can be used in a broad range of day-to-day transactions across the country, including in machines that take or dispense banknotes.

The existing series of banknotes can continue to be used, as all previously issued banknotes remain legal tender.

Further information on the new banknote, including videos explaining the new features, can be found at www.banknotes.rba.gov.au.